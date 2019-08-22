Esteemed British studio Winch Design penned her dramatic and well-balanced exterior profile, along with an interior that sends you on a period-based journey through worldwide luxury. Tis truly demonstrates the limitless possibilities that arise when one of the builder of some of the world’s largest yachts solicits the world-class expertise of a designer with the prominence of Andrew Winch.

The superyacht’s main staircase creates dramatic and powerful ambience, leading from the sophisticated main deck saloon up to the more relaxed Owner’s saloon. The Owner, who was very much involved throughout the design process, has fitted the saloon with their own French antique furniture, adding a personal touch in amongst the impressive presence of TIS.

A complex assortment of geographical-based design themes that ensure voyages aboard TIS are packed with adventure both inside and out. Each guest suite features styling from different locations, each picked according to the Owner’s passions. Running through the yacht there are design influences from all over the globe, stretching from Tuscany to South East Asia and over to New York, bringing the best out of each region’s history.

While the design has versatile influences, there is a consistent use of bright coloured materials and large windows which further extends the spaciousness of this gigayacht. The saloons are blessed with panoramic views that flood the areas with natural light, complementing the décor’s light feel, and the Owner’s suite is fitted with a skylight and two fixed balconies.

Winch’s design includes impressive spaces for guest entertainment, notably her exquisite dining areas which provide options from a main deck dining table illuminated by three Czech crystal chandeliers, to a 19-person al-fresco table. TIS is complete with two unique cinemas located both indoor and out, the latter a flexible space on the helipad that can also be used as a dancefloor for memorable evenings.

TIS is a unique project that plays beautifully between a timeless exterior and an interior that seamlessly blends the very best of vintage luxury, while offering everything and more that an Owner and their guests could want on board a superyacht. This unique vessel will be on display at the Monaco Yacht Show at the end of next month, where she is certain to draw a few sets of eyes.