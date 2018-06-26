Staying true to explorer roots, the Explorer 40.22 features an efficient hull designed to navigate all weather conditions and offers a range of 3,500nm at 10 knots.

“This project stems from a client who wishes to have a strong, comfortable, reliable vessel featuring technical characteristics similar to that of a merchant ship,” says Vasco Buonpensiere, co-founder and sales and marketing director at CdM. "[The owner] is indeed an Italian shipowner and has a vast knowledge of the yachting market."

The Explorer 40.22 will feature an interior layout consisting of seven staterooms as well as four cabins for her Captain and crew.

“I have worked with this client many times in the past and two of his most recent yachts carry my signature," begins Florentine designer Tommaso Spadolini. "He asked me for a clean and simple silhouette and generous interior/exterior areas to provide him and his family with plenty of spaces to spend long holidays relaxing. These may seem very common requirements for a large yacht, yet he gave us precise indications about how private and social areas should be calibrated.”

Sergio Cutolo, founder and team leader at Hydro Tec explains that the "Explorer 40.22 has been a totally new challenge for us, the naval architectural aspects have been influenced by the peculiar weight distribution and from the bow profile that has been designed to the owner’s specific esthetic requirements".

Cutolo continues to explain that the beam (8.50 meters) and full load draught (2.60 meters) ratio "has been taken to an optimal value and special provisions were taken to allow for high diameter/high efficiency propellers". The Italian explains that the studio did all it could do to maximise internal spaces and to ensure the windows worked well with the interior layout in terms of position and size.

Once launched, the yacht is expected to achieve a maxium speed of 14 knots.