Andrea Vallicelli, the exterior designer of the ISA yacht, made his 2014 build year a representation of a new era in design. Heavily influenced by the automotive industry and with a sleek silhouette that is loud and commanding yet seriously elegant, Superyacht Okto is a head turner making a journey at sea full of character.

A step on board, it is her deck space that sets the scene for balmy summer evenings welcoming guests with cocktails at the dozen. Her fusion of grey and black decking by Esthec even has the added pleasure of being heel-proof for guests due to its unique material, as well as aesthetically one of the most visually pleasing points of her space, for sundowners to escape into serenity.

Throw in a 6-metre infinity pool with a blushing pink hue of underlighting that can be spotted from miles, Okto's distinct character refuses not to be noticed. To give a sensory escape into the ocean, it can be filled with salt/fresh water, giving its owner a connection to the sea, allowing its guests to merge into natures wonder, even from the deck off Okto.

Letting the party begin, Superyacht Okto knows how to turn on its charm for guests. With 1,000W speakers lead long summer nights into the early morning, her touch and go helipad on the foredeck means staying and leaving in style.

Style continues right into the interior, something Alberto Pinto, who's previous work include 82-metre M/Y Alfa Nero, skilfully creates by harmonising the indoors and outdoors perfectly. The marrying of nude and sultry creams, dashes of poignant blacks and warm golden hues, make her sumptuously modern while glamorously royal. Statement light fixtures are just the example of this, offering a visually alluring point of space that is trully eye-catching.

Inviting 12 guests, Okto makes a seclusion at sea feel effortless. The Owners Suite offers large and commanding skylights and a private fold down terrace allowing you to be at the mercy of the great out doors as if in touching distance of nature's charms. Add in the tech of cutting-edge audio system and a 103-inch plasma TV, its owner for a cinematic experience on board. Okto now available for sale, makes the perfect vessel to revel in stylish grandios on board serenity.