Interior Insight: Celebrating Trinity's Skyfall

Skyfall’s interior marries her voluminous exteriors designed by Geoff Van Aller, which provides plenty of deck space and a beach club for water sports when the semi-displacement superyacht is anchored.

Stepping upon the aluminium built superyacht; guests are welcomed with soft neutral carpet lined across the three-deck layout. An array of relaxation spots onboard Skyfall includes a large saloon with comfortable seating embellished with elaborate velvet deep-blue-sea cushions, a spacious formal dining area for 14 guests and the entertainment feature of a 50-inch home theatre television screen.

Bright turquoise details are eye-catching against dark wood furnishings creating a characterful and distinctive interior. Bold chandeliers create a warm atmosphere as you wander through each section of Skyfall. Ornaments including embellished starfish, seashells and dolphins create a close sense of connection with the sea, that feel every inch the charter one could desire.

Guests are spoilt for choice when it comes to the seven-stateroom layout, including a spectacular split-level master suite located on the main deck with open views out to see. Likewise, it's king size bed, private study, private lounge, his and hers baths and 280-degree views are just the winning details of Skyfall that distinguish her from the crowd.

Two double VIP suites below have king size beds while and two further doubles have queen size beds. What’s more, all cabins have a 42-inch television screens and en-suite bathrooms facilities.

M/Y Skyfall is for sale and charter with IYC. Charter cruising areas include the Caribbean during the winter and the Mediterranean during the summer.