Her dark wood floors, chrome panelling and recessed lighting makes for a chic realm of gleaming surfaces and soothing shapes. However, never has the idiom ‘the devil is in the details’ been more true than onboard this 2007 build.

Chairs emblazoned with abstract forms, kaleidoscopic ornaments and a piano covered in rough-drawn lines transform her spaces into avante-garde niches. In the main saloon, this effect is achieved with dark and light striped floors, panels of dappled glass and statement pieces such as glorious side tables whose glass tops rest atop twisted chrome legs.

Bold colour splashes are meticulously placed, creating an exciting focal point for the eye unilaterally and a pleasing thread throughout the yacht collectively. These come in the form of a brazen abstract artwork in the saloon, an audacious lacquer cupboard in the foyer and a discordant red chair cast adrift in a wood-lined stateroom.

The dining area again manages to achieve the macro effect of luxuriousness, with a sprawling table for twelve providing a centrepiece for the room. However, once again decorative eccentricities such as the scribble pattern on the chairs’ upholstery make their presence felt. Six staterooms, meanwhile, are designated as spaces for retirement and relaxation, achieved with caramel-hued carpets and checkerboard-pattern walls.

There is no doubt of Alfa Nero’s glamour - this Oceanco tour de force is one of the most esteemed yachts on the high seas. However, her interior does not slot into the mould of classic yachts, but rather reveals a certain quirkiness distinct to the designs of the late Alberto Pinto.

But don’t just take our word for it - Alfa Nero is available for charter with Burgess for those who want to experience this beautiful yacht in all of her authentic glory.