Following 2015 refit, Mine Games is a yacht notable for the richness of her Studio Massari interiors. She exudes the exclusive ‘Made in Italy’ hallmark; designers have not shied away from luxury trappings, yet opulence is married with refinement. The result is an extravaganza of old-world finery with whispers of Italian modernity.

The yacht’s interior offers luxurious accommodations, including an Owner stateroom entailing a private salon with doors that open to the exterior foredeck. The stateroom is an asymmetrical space with curved walls - a reminder that this wonderland of gold-plated inserts, cream upholstery and antique pillars is in fact a modern vessel refitted in the not too distant past.

Details such as ornate lamps, gilt panelling and fur throws give the room its distinctive splendour, but what immediately draws the eye is the ceiling. A layered circular construction consists of a skylight with retractable shades surrounded by geometric framing, which is in turn encircled by recessed lighting.

Continuing to forego the minimalism of some modern yachts, the traditional leaning of Mine Games is nowhere more pronounced than in the dining area, where an embellished lacquer table takes centre stage. Overhanging the table is an deconstructed crystal chandelier, and a magnificent artwork presides over the room. The area is connected to a living space comprising an extravaganza of burl panels and custom details such as Swarovski-studded furniture.

In a stairwell/elevator area, two classical-style statues are intercut with transparent sections for a twist on an antique throwback. The floor is buffered marble in an Art Deco pattern, and resplendent wall panels exude Golden Age glitz. As ever with Mine Games, this is blended with modern elements that occasionally catch you off guard - in this case a bubble-esque elevator to all levels.

Following the success of her recent sale, we look forward to seeing where Mine Games' standout silhouette will voyage next.