Grand Ocean’s fine teak decking leads into a light and spacious salon, where Pinto has achieved the remarkable feat of matching haute couture with a sense of ultimate comfort. It is challenging not to feel a wash of instant relaxation, taking in the mellow pallet of creams and beiges of the main entertaining room; which is itself more reminiscent of an airy New York penthouse suite than a yacht. Gleaming, geometric-patterned surfaces lead one further inside, through nautical-themed lounges to a mahogany-panelled dining room. Here, a split-level aquarium is visible between the wood, where brightly coloured fish can be spotted darting amongst the coral plumes.

An elevator transports one to the master bedroom, where eye-pleasing mauves and taupes are subtly complimented by dark wood panelling, cream wallpaper and ornate light fixtures. The king-size bed is the proud centre around which the room is perfectly fixed, while plush ottomans and divans ensure that Grand Ocean’s guests will never want for spots in which to lounge. Adjacent are tastefully lit rooms dedicated wholly to storing clothes and jewellery, dressed in moodier, darker blue tones to their neighbour, where glass cabinets guard intricate drawers and treasured items. Clean corridors lead to various other spacious bedrooms inspired by a more bohemian yet similarly tasteful colour scheme. It is no exaggeration to state that, whichever cabin you choose on the Grand Ocean, your stay will be spent in the height of luxury and splendour.

Silk carpeting leads out of the sleeping quarters and to more of Grand Ocean’s delightful quirks. Her well-equipped gym, sauna, hair salon and glass-bottomed swimming pool (which doubles up as a dancefloor) attend to each of her guests’ wants and needs, while full-length glass windows afford them sweeping panoramic views of the world outside. In a few choice spots throughout Grand Ocean – say, a feature panel in a bathroom, or a wall in a guest cabin – a bold art feature will interrupt the sleek wood panelling. These characteristic touches by Pinto epitomise Grand Ocean’s tasteful yet unpredictable charm. This 1990 build has conclusively proven that some styles are enduring throughout the ages, making her easily one of the most beautiful and charming ships atop the world’s seas today – both inside and out.