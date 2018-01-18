Launched in 2003, the in-house masterpiece owes its slender and curvacious lines to the Italian craftsmen and construction experts at Codecasa. Ideal for a family escape across The Caribbean, she features five decks to indulge in, each with its own dimension of interior perfection by Della Role Design.

Her refit in 2013, welcomed a refresh to her old-world elegance. This time defying model, utterly elegant in every corner, may have seemed ambitious. Apogee's Della Role Design utilizes the interior space to create a sense of connectivity, both with your charter guests and the great outdoors.

This sense of togetherness on Apogee works beyond simply space alone. A notable interior element that distinguishes this vessel is the 22-foot-long backlit onyx-topped bar modeled after Monaco’s Cafe de Paris and Miami’s Delano Hotel. Galmorous, vast and visually dramatic, if fitting all 12 of your family members is your idea of heaven on the water, Apogee delivers this exactly. With the added luxury of accommodating up to 18 guests in private use, there is no better winter escape than Apogee.

Her rich and sultry textures adorn her physique from top to toe. Draped with burl mahogany and rosewood panelling in the bridge deck saloon, intricate woodwork on the main saloon and stunning granite flooring in the foyer, she brings new meaning to 'stately home' style. Imbued with traditional glamour, rich mahogany notes builds on her gentlmanly appeal where warm tones add an old-school charm. Accommodating 18 guests in 7 cabins, space and style for Apogee is her everything.

For drying off in the afternoon sun, watching the sky slowly shift colour on the sun-deck offers plush panoramic views-and cocktais on tap. The doting crew of 17, alongside al the pleasures of any family charter, ensure you take on your ocean traverse, both on and off Apogee, with ease. After a dip in the underlit Jacuzzi, head to the tender garage to open a world of water toys to glide The Caribbean azure with style. Alternatively, kayak the scenic mangroves, soaking up in the blushing island landscape before hopping back on her majesty Apogee.

The yacht is both for sale and for charter with TWW Yachts and charters in the Mediterranean in the summer and Caribbean in the winter. Her worldly appeal makes her a firm favourite for any family charter, with pleasure and play right at your fingertips.