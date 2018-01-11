Moonlight II is one of the largest yachts available for charter in the world. Built by Neorion Shipyards Syros and previously named Alysia, her new phase of identity was marked by one talented designer in Greece, Lally Poulias, bringing her volume to life with visionary innovation and expertise.

A Monumental Guest List

One thing you don't have to worry about is cutting your guest list. Able to sleep up to 36 guests, she marries all the practical functionality and interior allure of an unforgettable summer with friends in the Cote d'Azur, family retreat, or a corporate party on the water. Her ample social space makes every dimension of her voluminous stature ideal, with dining, sunbathing, spa'ing or taking to the cinematic screen just a few of the highlights for her guests.

Grecian Inspired

Her Athenian designer and Grecian builder are behind the magic behind her allure. Drenched in sunlight at every corner, and adorned with marble from doorway to bathtub her plush character, owing to her refit, marries the classic with the contemporary with a Grecian twist.

With such a vast volume Moonlight II's multifaceted character truly comes to life. In one corner she pays tribute to mythology and ancient architecture, like her glamorous rug in the sky lounge and Grecian pillars in her stateroom. A harmony of white and gold, what could be considered a Grecian influence by interior designer Lally Poulias or Naval Architect Alpha Marine, add to this notion too.

The other, she is contemporary and cool; vast spotlighting, metallic lashings and pink plush LED underwater illumination. Her brand new beach club adds to this too in a neutral tone that is both chic and inviting for lounging with views of the azure, beach bar bellinis on tap at your beck and call.

At other places, she is truly traditional; demonstrated best by the oaks and golden hues in her staterooms-classic fixtures that retain her character from the build. Offering charter guests the perfect blend of bursting blue and white accents and glamorous creams, she proves a refit is a perfect upgrade to her elegant 90-metre stature.

Perks to Party or Play

Business centre, medical facility, and round the clock nurse are some of the standout features on board Moonlight II. For sun-worshippers who love relaxation, her lower deck is taken over by a spa area, stylish pampering perfect for drying off in the sun. From her massage room and hypnotherapy to steam room and sauna, an afternoon of immersive relaxation is idyllic to enjoy the interior elegance of the majestic Moonlight II.

She is a Grecian goddess from beam to bow, aching to be discovered. To find out more about chartering superyacht Moonlight II, click here.