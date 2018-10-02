Stella Maris places traditional elements alongside refreshing innovations such as staggered internal levels, high saloons and an interestingly crafted bow. She also offers multiple decks, resulting in a volume usually found in vessels of far greater dimension.

Michela Reverberi’s design exudes a luminous simplicity that marries seamlessly with the yacht’s exterior. Beachy tones are intercut with ultramodern elements such as glass walls and houseplants crossing the decks.

Indoor spaces feature sandy-hued stone flooring, evoking an imperfect rusticness that is all part of the desired effect. Floor-to-ceiling windows cast wonderful shadows over the rough-hewn paving, whilst glass tables and marble counters are a modernizing twist on subdued themes. Finally, contemporary wall art adds detail to an interior largely consisting of minimalist spaces.

On the main deck, loungers are arranged underneath retractable awning in a teepee-esque formation, and the timeless nautical contrast of blue and white is picked up in wicker furniture. The upper deck runs with modern elements, boasting an open-air bar area of satisfyingly simple lines and shapes.

A sprawling dining table is able to accommodate a large number of guests for sunny lunches, whilst a seperate leather-seated dining space resides indoors for lavish dinners. Below deck, a fully fitted gym offers inspiring panoramas for the ultimate workout, whilst two underlit jacuzzis provide unbeatable open-air soaking.

A stunning living space takes a different tack entirely, opting for a dominant palette of forest green in an otherwise monochrome utopia. Eminently non-oppressive whites and creams are disrupted by jade throws, a green-flecked carpet and plant tank embedded in the wall. The green brings a new meaning to oceanic architecture, whilst the wall of plants literalises Stella Maris’ theme of bringing the outside in.