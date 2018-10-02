Interior Insight: Stella Maris Brings the Outdoors In
Built by VSY in 2012, Stella Maris' Michela Reverberi interior is striking. There is nothing garish about the 72m. Rather, she opts for refined lines, simple shapes and natural stonework. Her unassuming grace composite of tradition and innovation earned Stella Maris two prizes at the International Superyacht Society (ISS) Design Awards in Fort Lauderdale 2013.
Stella Maris places traditional elements alongside refreshing innovations such as staggered internal levels, high saloons and an interestingly crafted bow. She also offers multiple decks, resulting in a volume usually found in vessels of far greater dimension.
Michela Reverberi’s design exudes a luminous simplicity that marries seamlessly with the yacht’s exterior. Beachy tones are intercut with ultramodern elements such as glass walls and houseplants crossing the decks.
Indoor spaces feature sandy-hued stone flooring, evoking an imperfect rusticness that is all part of the desired effect. Floor-to-ceiling windows cast wonderful shadows over the rough-hewn paving, whilst glass tables and marble counters are a modernizing twist on subdued themes. Finally, contemporary wall art adds detail to an interior largely consisting of minimalist spaces.
On the main deck, loungers are arranged underneath retractable awning in a teepee-esque formation, and the timeless nautical contrast of blue and white is picked up in wicker furniture. The upper deck runs with modern elements, boasting an open-air bar area of satisfyingly simple lines and shapes.
A sprawling dining table is able to accommodate a large number of guests for sunny lunches, whilst a seperate leather-seated dining space resides indoors for lavish dinners. Below deck, a fully fitted gym offers inspiring panoramas for the ultimate workout, whilst two underlit jacuzzis provide unbeatable open-air soaking.
A stunning living space takes a different tack entirely, opting for a dominant palette of forest green in an otherwise monochrome utopia. Eminently non-oppressive whites and creams are disrupted by jade throws, a green-flecked carpet and plant tank embedded in the wall. The green brings a new meaning to oceanic architecture, whilst the wall of plants literalises Stella Maris’ theme of bringing the outside in.