Agora III’s indoor spaces are the masterful work of Luca Dini, who’s compositions have been making their mark on the high seas for decades. She has been designed with customization in mind, eschewing the standardized comportment of other lines.

Interiors offer a rich expanse of natural materials, including precious stones, woods and silks, whilst a fold-out balconiesnear assists the seamless connection between indoors and out. To complete the picture of a yacht built for respecters of the ocean and connoisseurs of luxury alike, Agora III provides breathtaking views from the comfort of lavish sofas.

Dini’s masterful use of space makes for a pleasingly compartmentalised and highly efficient layout; five column cupboards in dark wood act as a divider between the lounge and the dining area, which contrast satisfyingly with the organic stones that characterise the respective spaces.

Moving into the forward main deck, a full-width owner's suite yields a recess of cosy opulence complete with a sofa, vanity and reading chair for afternoons spent curled up with a good book. Venturing through a first anteroom, guests enter the owner’s dressing - a secluded office and dormeuse of meandering lines that constitutes the perfect spot for private relaxation.

Comfortable living peaks in the upper deck private salon, where the retractable TV transforms the space into your own private cinema. Socialising is further aided by full-length aft windows that open out onto the private cockpit, which is in turn furnished with an outdoor dining area, living area and sumptuous sun loungers. On the lower deck, meanwhile, the transom door folds down to create a stunning beach club.

Stepping on board Agora III is to enter a secluded haven; she is a true champion of ISA’s building expertise. The Palumbo Superyachts subsidiary is fast making a name for itself as a major player in European and global yachting, and their 50,000 square meter Ancona facility as a hub of innovation.