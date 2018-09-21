What was the most challenging aspect of designing the interior of Darlings Danama?

N (Alexandre and Cristina Negoescu): Designing fluid spaces but keeping privacy, as well as bringing more light into the interior spaces by adopting mirror effects all around the portholes.

CRN (Costanza Pazzi, CRN’s interior design specialist and chief architect): The concept was to have a curved and fluid layout with no corners, from the ceilings to the furniture pieces, all in fair colours. One of the main challenges was the diversity of materials used, mainly of natural origin, from oak and galuchat leather to straw marquetry. We needed to keep consistent colours in the décor and marine style, which is reproduced, for instance, on the glass windows.

How would you describe the interior design style?

N: Timeless, comfortable, elegant with a refined touch of Art Deco; sparkling light and freshness are the leitmotivs on board Darlings Danama, together with a contemporary spirit.

CRN: The interior of Darlings Danama is the exceptional result of our collaboration with Alexandre and Cristina Negoescu. There is a dominance of circular lines, which represent a new image in onboard comfort, with fluid spaces that ‘explode’ and extend to all areas. The minimal style and Art Deco spirit fuse together with elegance and sophistication and are represented in a modern style.

What colours, textures and furniture pieces do you love most on this project?

N: What we love the most is the coexistence of colours and materials, from white, white gold, silver to mirrors, washed white oak, lacquered surfaces as well as exotics woods and natural fibre fabrics.

CRN: One of the most interesting aspects was working with craftsmen and artists of straw. Onboard Darlings Danama you can find furniture made up of marquetry de paille and every piece is hand-made and custom. Another interesting aspect of the project is the innovative layout of the owner’s suite, which is an open space together with the owner’s bathroom that includes a bathtub in the centre.



What would you describe as the new standard for luxury yacht design? What do you see as the latest trends and where do you envision things going in the coming years?

N: Normality, easy to live, chic; it is important to feel in a dream but still having your feet on the ground at the same time — completing an extraordinary trip without forgetting the essence of life values. Research has shown that yacht owners try to reproduce the feeling of fluidity of space inside the boat, respecting privacy and trying to create the sensation of being in a house or inside a vessel of the future. This atmospheric ambience is created through a mixture of high technology shapes and materials as well as bringing in a sense of clin d’oeil, or an illusion, of a homely space, the best examples of which can be seen from the end of 19th and the 20th centuries.

CRN: CRN owners are yachting enthusiasts and they really live in their yachts as they do in their own homes. Darlings Danama is more than a pleasant vessel and I can tell that the level of quality and research in materials is becoming increasingly more important, as they try to create a second home on the water.

Can you tell us about exciting new projects that you are working on?

N: We are working on a villa near Versailles, different prestigious apartments in Paris, and we are transforming rooms of a Parisian Palace Hotel into a huge apartment (reminiscent of Coco Chanel’s life).

CRN: Three new superyachts are currently under construction at CRN: 79m M/Y CRN 135, which will become the second largest yacht ever built by the Ancona shipyard, and two 62m yachts: M/Y CRN 137 and M/Y CRN 138. At the Monaco Yacht Show 2018, we are showcasing an international premiere, the stunning new 50m superyacht Latona, which stands out for her classical, timeless profile that further enhances the style and elegance of outdoor areas. We are sure she will amaze visitors in Monaco!