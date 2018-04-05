All kinds of adjectives spring to mind when exploring the design studio’s process from planning to completion. A muted palate of earthy-coloured tones lend to their naturally textured fibers, complemented by drift woods, ropes and shells.

The only flickers of vibrancy are hues of blue; in sea and sky shades and soft cotton denims all presented in a mood-board that echoes a breezy hidden cove on a sleepy Greek island.

Fast forward from ideas to reality and Vripack have created beach-house chic with a modern day twist. Where old twine once lay, marine-style ropes now suspend a large swing chair just asking to be snoozed on. Nature-sourced driftwood now appears in a solid dining table seating 8, and textured fabrics now line each and every yacht surface, with clever precision.

Marnix Hoekstra, Creative Director at Vripack, describes the choices behind the interior environment created for the project; “We only used natural textiles like silk, wool and blends between them. This created an understated and original mood.”

She continues, “After carefully balancing the layout of the yacht to various uses during day and night time, we opted for re-used oak from New York warehouses to cover the floors. It immediately provides the yacht with personality which you can’t get by using a new material.”

“Our interiors are all about light, dark and the playful balance in between. So we combined the light sofas, designed by Piet Boon, with a concrete and mat-black steel central staircase.”

Crafted around South American owners with an active lifestyle, the brief for this over-water solace was simply ‘Sail The World. Feel at Home.’ With this philosophy in mind, Vripack have created a beach-house both by name and by nature, with the ability to frame the ocean with lashings of style yet zero distractions.