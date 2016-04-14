Speaking about the collaboration with Moonen, Adam Lay described it as a “wonderful experience”.

“The team at Gillian Weir supplied lovely presentations of linens and towels that blended harmoniously with the main fabric scheme,” he said. “Likewise, the chinaware, glassware and linen are meticulously chosen to ensure a lifestyle that feels rich and inviting.

“We source every little detail, right down to the soap dispensers, waste paper baskets, trays, tissue box covers, candles and coasters.”



Adam Lay Studio is also shaping the exterior deck spaces to suit the interior colour scheme.

“We source all exterior fixed upholstery fabrics and scatter cushions, producing hand-drawn sketches to show the owners how each seating, lounging or sunbathing area will look,” added his co-partner Kelda Lay. “This includes stitching and piping details to make sure the finish is, like everything else on this marvellous yacht, impeccable.”

The first Moonen Matica – and the first completed yacht in the new Caribbean series – is due to be launched this summer. Construction of a larger model, the 37-metre 350 GT Martinique, has already started, with the hull almost complete and work on the superstructure well underway.

In a 20-year career to date, Adam Lay has worked on famous yachts such as the Js Velsheda and Endeavour, Feadships like Northern Light, Barbara Jean and Detroit Eagle, the motoryachts Reverie (Benetti) and Lady Kathryn V (Lürssen), and sailing yachts such as Salperton III, Salperton IV and the quintuple award-winning Inukshuk.