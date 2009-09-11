International Design Awards nominees announced

Yachts eligible for the award must be longer than 24 metres and have been completed from April of the previous year to April of the awarding year.

The awards will be presented in Fort Lauderdale on October 29 and include the following nominees:

Best Sail (24 to 40 metres)

• Yachting Developments: Bristolian

• Southern Wind: Mrs. Seven

• Perini Navi: P2

• Southern Ocean: Liara

• Nautor’s Swan: Swan 90 DSK

Best Sail (40 metres +)

• Perini Navi: Baracuda

• Royal Huisman: Ethereal

• Fitzroy: Inmocean

• Alloy: Mondango

• Wally: Saudade

Best Power (24 to 40 metres)

• Alloy: Allogante

• Cyrus: Cyrus One

• Mulder: Eleonore

• Feadship: Kathleen Anne

• Burger: To-Kalon

Best Power (40 to 65 metres)

• Trinity: Destination Fox Harb’r Too

• Burger: Ingot

• CMN: Slipstream

• Delta: Slojo

• Lurssen: Vive La Vie

Best Power (65 metres +)

• Blohm + Voss: A

• Oceanco: Anastasia

• Lurssen: Dilbar

• Abeking & Rasmussen: Eminence

• Lurssen: Madsummer