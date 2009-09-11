International Design Awards nominees announced
The newest group of prestigious finalists for the 2009 International Design Awards have been announced, honouring a number of different names across the hotly-contested categories.
Yachts eligible for the award must be longer than 24 metres and have been completed from April of the previous year to April of the awarding year.
The awards will be presented in Fort Lauderdale on October 29 and include the following nominees:
Best Sail (24 to 40 metres)
• Yachting Developments: Bristolian
• Southern Wind: Mrs. Seven
• Perini Navi: P2
• Southern Ocean: Liara
• Nautor’s Swan: Swan 90 DSK
Best Sail (40 metres +)
• Perini Navi: Baracuda
• Royal Huisman: Ethereal
• Fitzroy: Inmocean
• Alloy: Mondango
• Wally: Saudade
Best Power (24 to 40 metres)
• Alloy: Allogante
• Cyrus: Cyrus One
• Mulder: Eleonore
• Feadship: Kathleen Anne
• Burger: To-Kalon
Best Power (40 to 65 metres)
• Trinity: Destination Fox Harb’r Too
• Burger: Ingot
• CMN: Slipstream
• Delta: Slojo
• Lurssen: Vive La Vie
Best Power (65 metres +)
• Blohm + Voss: A
• Oceanco: Anastasia
• Lurssen: Dilbar
• Abeking & Rasmussen: Eminence
• Lurssen: Madsummer