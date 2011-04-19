Hosted by the interior design magazine 'design et al', the luxurious black-tie evening began with a champagne reception at the Savoy Hotel which was then followed by dinner and a ceremony saluting some of the finest interior and exterior designers on the market.

The categories and winners of each accolades at the International Design Awards went to:

Concept Design Under 50 Metres

'82t Flybridge' - submitted by One-Off Yacht Design

'Curvelle 33x9' - submitted by Lila-Lou London

'Feadship SL39 Villa' - submitted by Beyond Design

'Metamorphosis' - submitted by Lawson Robb

'Opus' - submitted by Odyssey Yacht Design

Winner: Curvelle 33x9 by Lila Lou London



Concept Design Over 50 Metres

'85m VGD' - submitted by Van Geest Design

'Orchid' - submitted by Luiz de Basto Design

'Remora' - submitted by Claydon Reeves

'Sigmund 98m' - submitted by Sigmund Yacht Design

'SWIFT 141' - submitted by Pierrejean Design Studio

Winner: Orchid by Luiz de Basto Design



Interior Design

'Celestial Hope' - submitted by Intarya

'Lammouche San Lorenzo 46' Steel - submitted by Franceso Paszkowski Design

'Sycara V - submitted by Nobiskrug

'Mondomarine 40m Manifiq' - submitted by Luca Dini Design



Winner: Celestial Hope by Intarya

Refit/Rebuild/Conversion

'Feadship M/Y Eleanor Allen - submitted by Arredamenti Porto

'Princess Iluka' - submitted by Princess Iluka Charters



Winner: Feadship M/Y Eleanor Allen by Arredamenti Porto

Deck Design

'85m VGD' - submitted by Van Geest Design

'H2ome' - submitted by Navirex

'Orchid' - submitted by Luiz de Basto Design

'SWIFT 141' - submitted by Pierrejean Design Studio

Winner: 85m VGD by Van Geest Design

Power Yacht 18-24m

'Galeon Raptor Skydeck 700' - submitted by Galeon and Tony Castro

'Gamma 20' - submitted by Gamma Yachts International

'Hedonist' - submitted by Art of Kinetik

'Mochi Craft Dolphin 74' Cruiser' - submitted by Mochi Craft

'Numarine 78HT' - submitted by Numarine

Winner: Hedonist by Art of Kinetic



Power Yacht 25-40m

'Meya Meya' - submitted by H2 Yacht Design

'Arcadia 85m' submitted by Arcadia Yachts

'Aventura' - submitted by Innovative Interiors



Winner: Meya Meya by H2 Yacht Design

Power Yacht Over 40m

'Celestial Hope' - submitted by Intarya

'H2ome' - submitted by Navirex

'Lammouche San Lorenzo 46' Steel - submitted by Franceso Paszkowski Design

'Mystic' - submitted by CMB Yachts

'Mondomarine 40m Manifiq' - submitted by Luca Dini Design



Winner: Mystic by CMB Yachts

Power Yacht Over 60Metres

'Candyscape II' - submitted by Candy and Candy

'Jamaica Bay' - submitted by Felix Buytendijk Yacht Design

'Sycara V' - submitted by Nobiskrug

Winner: Candyscape II by Candy and Candy

The elegant evening helped highlight some of the finest designers and yards and gave well-deserved recognition to their work.

Some upcoming designers and builders, such as the Antalya-based CMB Yachts, walked away with an award due to their work on the magnificent launched superyacht Mystic, whereas others were acclaimed for their concept work on projects such as the 85m VGD by Van Geest Designs.

Editor of design et al, Joanne Beedles commented, “We were delighted by the response to The International Yacht Awards. As a first event we felt it was successful and well received. Next year we are planning to hold the event in Dubai, with awards for yachts and aviation… so watch this space.”