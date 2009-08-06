International Yacht Collection adds Caprice to charter fleet
International Yacht Collection has announced the addition of motor yacht Caprice to their charter fleet, becoming the central managing agent for the luxury vessel.
Caprice accommodates eight guests in four cabins and features design by Gerhard Gilgenast and the interior work of Donald Starkey.
Motor yacht Caprice is available for charter at a rate of US$45,000 per week and boasts a full range of watertoys, dining areas and entertainment activities for use by charter guests.
Her twin Deutz 1300 HP engines allow her to cruise at a speed of 16 knots and reach a top speed of 18 knots.
She is based in the Bahamas during summer, and Florida and the Bahamas during the winter season.