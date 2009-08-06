Caprice accommodates eight guests in four cabins and features design by Gerhard Gilgenast and the interior work of Donald Starkey.

Motor yacht Caprice is available for charter at a rate of US$45,000 per week and boasts a full range of watertoys, dining areas and entertainment activities for use by charter guests.

Her twin Deutz 1300 HP engines allow her to cruise at a speed of 16 knots and reach a top speed of 18 knots.

She is based in the Bahamas during summer, and Florida and the Bahamas during the winter season.