After acquiring The Sacks Group Yachting Professionals (TSGYP) two weeks before the show, IYC has reported an extremely successful display at the 2010 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show. News arrived of the following sales and an impressive new signing:

Sold: M/Y Nice n’ Easy

This 48m motor yacht was built by Christensen in 2005 and was fully refitted in 2009, featuring a relaxed, classical interior design from Carol Williamson and generous space onboard, ideal for chartering.

This sharp and professional looking motor yacht was sold at the show and renamed M/Y Top Five, with IYC announced as the central management agency.

Sold: M/Y Viaggio

Standing at 27.4m with a beam of 6.4m, Viaggio was built in 2006/7 by Cheoy Lee and offers a large interior which boasts 5 staterooms. With extensive upgrades to her facilities, Viaggio is ideal for the Caribbean, featuring a wide selection of toys and a dive compressor. Recently sold by IYC broker Chany Sabates III.

Sold: M/Y Xanadu

Built by Horizon Yachts in 2007, Xanadu was also recently sold in the string of successful sales after the 2010 FLIBS. Considered the crowning example of the Horizon 82’ series, Xanadu was built four feet longer to accommodate a full forth stateroom and can sleep eight guests.

Sold: M/Y Northstar Lady II

This 24m yacht is a fully custom Northstar 80’ Sportfisher which stands testament to American marine construction. Powered by dual MTU 16v2000 engines, Northstar Lady II can achieve a top speed of 30 knots as well as featuring a contemporary interior design. Northstar Lady II was sold by Bob Anslow who represented both the buyer and the seller.

New Signing: M/Y Mine Games

IYC also announced a brand new signing to their brokerage fleet, the 50m Trinity-built superyacht Mine Games. Beautifully designed and expertly constructed, Mine Games features a wide array of interesting features, such as a Triton 1000 2-person Submarine, a touch and go helicopter pad and a large swimming platform which also accommodates alfresco style dining at water level.

This distinctive tri-deck superyacht features an interior design from Patrick Knowles with a highly finished custom traditional style and offers luxurious accommodation for 12 guests in 5 spacious staterooms alongside a crew of 10.

Superyacht Mine Games is listed with International Yacht Collection for an asking price of $29,500,000.

IYC and their recent acquisition, The Sacks Group Yachting Professionals, also announced a successful show on the charter front. Jennifer Saia, Executive Director - Luxury Yacht Vacation Division for IYC & TSGYP said, “I honestly did not have enough hours in the day to handle the scheduled pre-appointments with repeat clients, plus the new clients that I met on the docks or that were referred by existing clients. A lot of my personal charter appointments were centred on future bookings. March through September 2011 which is a nice change from the totally last minute market we’ve seen over the last years”.

Saia continued, "This said, we had one very significant booking on a large Trinity for the Holidays that came directly from the Show and I'm working a couple of other Holiday bookings with clients that I toured vessels with during FLIBS. I hope the Show proves to fill the gap for a few vessels' calendars that were/are still open for the Holiday's".

When asked about the show, Brian Tansey, VP. Of IYC, said, "After our recent expansion through the acquisition of TSYGP, we had quite the presence of staff this year. The Fort Lauderdale show has always been a significant brokerage, charter and management venue for us and I am delighted to say 2010 was very successful for us. It was truly refreshing to see the industry moving in a forward direction, there was a lot of activity on the dock including many active buyers."