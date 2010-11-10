Marlena

Custom built by Trinity Yachts in 1998, Marlena is an eye-catching superyacht measuring 44m and featuring a sharp, contemporary exterior styling from Douglas Sharp Yacht Design. Alongside the ability to reach a top speed of 27 knots, Marlena also features a Dee Robinson designed interior; effortlessly combining size, comfort and performance.

Marlena is currently listed at an asking price of $13,500,000.

Talila

Built in 2000, Talila is a sleek 28m Mondomarine superyacht which has just undergone an extensive interior refit and is now more modern and stylish than ever before.

Able to accommodate 8 guests in 4 spacious staterooms, Talila is currently located in Monaco and is listed at an asking price of €2,500,000

Buzz

This 27.7m Sunseeker 90 was built in 2007, featuring a distinctive exterior style and a comfortable interior designed by Sunseeker. Offering space to comfortably accommodate up to 9 guests in four cabins, Buzz consists of one master cabin with double bed and en-suite, one VIP cabin with similar features and two twin guest cabins with separate facilities.

Buzz is now on the market through International Yacht Collection for an asking price of €4,000,000.