The GTT - or Gran Turismo Transatlantic - range is built with long-range comfort in mind. “We ensure this by starting with a full displacement, round bilge hull and finishing with exclusive furniture with trim from top Italian brands,” Sergei Dobroserdov explains, “But at the same time, our all-aluminium yachts can easily reach 21-plus knots.”

The combined comfort and functionality of the yacht speaks to its ‘transatlantic’ namesake, encapsulated in Mr Dobroserdov’s assertion that “it is not just about life on board the yacht, but the whole lifestyle experience.”

The GTT model is exclusive, cool and contemporary, with a sporty edge that sets it apart from the market. Mr Dobroserdov is quick to affirm, however, that the beauty of the range is more than skin deep: “Built into the aesthetics is award-winning engineering and hydrodynamic design by leading Dutch naval architects, and they are built to the highest safety.” The vessels are also compliant with the highest safety and environmental standards (LY3, RINA Green Star and Comfort Class), an important requisite for long range cruising vessels.

Stepping onboard these beautiful yachts, one can expect to encounter cutting-edge interiors. The range at once possesses common threads and unique themes, reflecting Dynamiq’s close cooperation with exclusive partners.

Mr Dobroserdov elaborates: “Jetsetter’s interior was designed by Bannenberg & Rowell and has an Anglo-Saxon style, if you like, but with an Italian twist. The GTT 115 by Studio F.A. Porsche, on the other hand, has a distinctive automotive feel.” The CEO elucidates on this model, citing the Pepita houndstooth pattern of the bespoke fabrics, which are complemented by Saddle brown and Luxor beige leather, carbon fibre detailing and expanses of Sahara Noir marble.

Aside from their decidedly modern appearance, the GTT Range also pioneers technologically. “Dynamiq is all about providing the owner with innovative solutions for enhancing comfort and efficiency,” says Mr Dobroserdov, “That might mean hybrid pod propulsion with variable speed generators, or stern foils and interceptors to increase lift and reduce resistance.”

Technology is at the heart of the Dynamiq operation, who build yachts for forward thinking owners based on intelligent performance. The GTT 165 model comes with optional active T-Foil technology from Naiad, for example, which is the first of its kind on a superyacht. The company has also implemented an Online Configurator that allows buyers to customise their yacht in the same way that one would add options to a luxury car - an innovative solution that makes the process of buying a yacht far easier.

Dynamiq’s new range hits all bases, including pioneering research, hardy functionality and unsurpassed luxury, and we look forward to hearing more about its progress.