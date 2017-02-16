Acadia is the third in a group of ever improving Truly Classic 90s from Claasen Shipyards, showcasing just how a family-oriented yacht can be equally as ideal for chartering and racing purposes making it a multifaceted creation for any owner to enjoy.

She features new cutting-edge technology, refined woodwork and outfitting, as well as a first-rate installation of its systems and highly contemporary PLC designs; a perfect balance of engineering and design.

The owner was thoroughly involved in all aspects of the design process, from the cap rail engravings to the marbles in the interior, having visited the yard many times and intends to use the boat extensively.

“Acadia is a miniature superyacht of a world-class standard and the owner is tremendously pleased with her level of craftsmanship,” says the owner’s representative Peter Wilson from MCM.

Designer Andre Hoek of Hoek Design expands on the impressive quality of Acadia stating; “Acadia builds on previous successes by the Claasen team. She has raised the bar even higher in terms of quality and looks absolutely splendid.”

Another satisfied partner was Colleen Waguespack, responsible for the interior decoration. “Everything was carefully considered to get each detail right, including even the tray stitching. Fresh modern influences are combined with classic detailing, all crafted superlatively by Claasen.”