The first hull of the new Codecasa 50 Vintage Series (C121) is already under construction and is scheduled for delivery in Spring 2015. However, the new 50m project unveiled by Codecasa (pictured) has taken the inspiration behind the Vintage series and created a yacht which offers a straight bow connected to a more sinuous and feminine superstructure whilst the bulwark is lightened on the main deck and bridge levels; allowing for larger windows and a greater view.

The Codecasa Shipyard Style Department was able to utilise it’s creativity and, using the same hull, to design two yachts of the same length, but almost antithetical in external lines. One the one hand, the rigorous profile of the Codecasa 50 Vintage Series is almost austere in its masculinity, whilst on the other hand the much more modern lines of the new Codecasa 50 show an elegant and contemporary side to the superyacht lifestyle.

The only thing in common between the two projects, besides the length, is the fusion of elegant simplicity and high functionality, of style and high technology, as the superyachts built by Codecasa traditionally do.