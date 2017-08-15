The straightforward elements of 12 guests, entertainment, relaxation and external spaces have been taken into the capable hands of Italian designer Marco Ferrari, resulting in the F65; a superyacht designed for space at sea.

Immediately standing out amongst the notable design features is the Owner’s apartment, offering 90 square-metres of dedicated owner’s space to get away from it all and relax in a full-beam dream with double private balcony.

The idea of unbroken views and the sense of taking space back stretches from the Owner’s apartment to the Main salon, an area which offers a further two folding balconies, dining area and elevator serving all spaces.

Turning aft, those on board the concept can find a large infinity pool surrounded by sofas for lounging with friends or family, while the beach club - connected to a wide stern platform - brings guests closer to the water. Heading up, and a giant 22-metre long sun deck with gym and massage offers respite from the water and chance to grab a cocktail while others tender in via touch-and-go helipad.

A further VIP suite, guest cabin and twin cabin are found on the main deck further aft, with an additional VIP suite on the upper deck, and an optional guest cabin on the lower deck, this space could be, as a second option, the guest cinema according to the owner's requirement.

The latest from Marco Ferrari is a take on flowing space, folding balconies and an emphasis on life at sea. Undoubtedly something for those looking to conquer the Mediterranean.