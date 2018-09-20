The central focus, as always, will be on the new and exciting superyachts that will be on show and available for the public to view. This year, there will be several other activities for visitors to the show to partake in in-between viewing yachts.

There will be an increased focus on tenders and water toys a nd new cutting-edge technology and equipment available to view and sample. There will also be a greater focus on the Car Deck from previous years, as this year welcomes several new car models and manufacturers to the line-up.

There will be seven new automotive manufacturers at MYS this year: Ares Design, Brabus, Danton, Hemmels, Milan Automotive, Midual and Shelby by Gentleman Cars. This year the Car Deck is dedicated to tailor-made vehicles and customized models. There will be an exhibition of around 12 luxury cars and three motorbikes available to test drive by potential buyers.

There will be up to 47 new tenders at this year’s show - 21 tenders at the Quai Jarlan zone and 22 tenders and toys at Tenders & Toys area, as well as four big tenders afloat, which are yachts under 23m LOA that are considered as large tenders. All tenders and toys companies will be displaying their products at this year’s show which will be available to view, test and purchase on the day. Created last year for the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show with only 15 tenders on display, the Tenders and Toys Zone has grown exponentially this year.

As well as this new line-up of activities to go alongside the main event, there is a new layout to the show thanks to the recent restructuring of Quai des Etats-Unis. This will mean that yacht designers, shipyards and brokerage houses will be able to exhibit alongside the yachts they represent, improving the experience for all. The re-arrangement has lent itself to the new focus on additional activities, meaning that Parvis Piscine will be completely dedicated to luxury manufacturers and top-of-the-range service suppliers.