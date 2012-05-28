Currently in construction at the Lürssen Yachts facility in Germany, this floating behemoth is officially set to become the largest yacht in the world once she has been completed.

Very little is known about this project, however sources have informed us that Lürssen has had to move the new Top 100 yacht to their floating dock in an attempt to attach the bow.

When the bow is attached, the yacht will then be assembled in the floating dock which sources say is up to 220m long.

Her exact length remains unconfirmed at this moment in time, all we do know is that she is bigger than Eclipse and could be anywhere between the rumoured 180m and up.

Exterior design by Nauta Yachts, Project Azzam will undoubtedly remain shrouded in mystery; however, we look forward to bringing you the updates on the world's largest yacht, every step of the way.