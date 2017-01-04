Its focus on flowing lines running from stem to transom offer a sporty dynamic appearance that is both sleek and timeless in its creation.

The theme of integrated balcony structures and dynamic surfacing is a studio language currently being explored by H2 Yacht Design, a design ethos shown to the yachting world in its full effect on the recent 123m Jupiter project launched by Lurssen earlier this year.

Elara’s iconic composition features this once more; its continuous lines elongate the yacht profile, adding to the sense of motion and energy. I

ts subtle balconies on bridge deck extend aft from the wings stations to provide guests with the functionality of additional exterior deck space, offering a truly multifaceted experience on the water.

The sophisticated concave surfacing cuts into the superstructure, further emphasising a lightweight sporty appearance.

Its wrap over carbon mast delivers a distinctive signature, opening up the exterior sun deck to give panoramic views for guests on board. Perfect for entertaining, its uninterrupted views offer luxury and comfort in the stylish perimeters, a harmony of spacial experimentation with creative flair.

H2 Yacht Design’s 50m concept with a beam of 10m offers a unique experience, one that truly distinguishes itself as a contender in composition and character.