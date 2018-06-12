The concept comes soon after the release of the designer’s earlier 82m design Pentagramma, which we reported on in May this year.

“I took more of an American approach to this design than a European one,” explains Luca Vallebona. “I wanted to create something that was ready to go anywhere and could go on long trips, something stylish but also practical. For example, the foredeck and aft platforms don’t have a teak finish, which means you have less maintenance and fewer delicate pieces to worry about on board.”

Vallebona goes on to explain how the desire to make the design practical informed and defined the character of the yacht. This practical approach can be seen in the reduced use of glass surfaces, which is counter to the more common styling approaches of today. Vallebona has managed to achieve this quest by returning to the more traditional and classic look of porthole windows. “I wanted to have fun with this design and with every project I work on,” says Vallebona, who tries to make every aspect of his designs multiple purpose. “I always want to see something that has not already been seen before.”

The exterior carries a high sheerline which is emphasised by the use of dual colours. The round porthole windows are a nod to naval history with three of the windows on the superstructure highlighted by the incorporation of brass frames. The use of grey on the superstructure helps to highlight this detail and provides a good contrast to the white hull – an approach we’ve seen before that works well. “Another important goal was to create a clear exterior made up of two elements – a hull and a massive volume above it,” explains Vallebona. “I did a similar thing with the 82m Pentagramma, however, with that project it was a glass superstructure but the thinking was the same, which was to be clean and clear and to avoid creating terraces above terraces above terraces.”

The three brass framed windows are located aft of the owner’s deck, providing light into the sky lounge and adding character to the interior. Continuing the circular theme, a round Jacuzzi surrounded by a large sun lounger and bar is located aft of this deck. Additional sunbathing space is provided behind this area when the helipad is not in use. Moving forward, the owner’s master en suite is located amidships and makes the most of the beam. Forward of the wheelhouse is a seating areas with a fireplace and a second water feature.

The observation deck sits above the owner’s and features outdoor seating forward and aft of this level and includes another lounge and generous bar. A circular lift extends from this deck and down to the lower deck via the main deck. Forward of the latter is the tender garage which can house a 7.5m and a six-metre tender, along with a host of other water toys such as Jet Skis. Aft of this is the galley, crew mess and a workshop, making it straightforward for the crew to service both the tender garage and dining room, which is directly connected to the galley. The dining table can seat 12 guests and the room can be extended thanks to bi-folding walls that separate it from another bar area. The main saloon is aft of this deck with direct access provided to the stern via a staircase to the lower deck leading to an enclosed seating area.

The diving room doubles as a gym and provides access to a submarine garage on the port side. Forward on this deck is the guest accommodation and features two VIP suites and two twin guest cabins, with crew accommodation located forward of these. However, the captain’s cabin is located behind the wheelhouse on the owner’s deck along with the radio room.

At this stage little is known about the technical spaces on board Broadway, however the designer has revealed that the explorer will achieve a cruising speed of 12 knots and a top speed of approximately 15 – 16 knots.