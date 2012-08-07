With more than thirty years experience in the yacht building sector, Cantieri Navali Chiogga has earned its position as one of the many world leading shipyard’s in the North Adriatic area. Now, the shipyard has introduced something quite unique to the yachting market.

The 88’ Ocean King project represents state-of-the-art developments in steel yacht construction and explorer yacht innovation. With a remarkably distinctive exterior profile, the Ocean King 88 is a true cruise ship, designed to satisfy the most demanding of owners.

Offering more than 10,000 nautical miles of autonomy and low fuel consumption, this sturdy supply vessel design will provide her owners with stability and luxury like no other alongside an accommodation capacity which matches much larger vessels.

With a 230 ton steel structure, 12mm thick steel plate, commercial duty engines and seam welded construction, the Ocean King 88 is built in RINA certified ship steel and ready to reach speeds of 10 knots in rough weather in upmost comfort.

Cantieri Navali Chiogga, like many before them, are turning the ocean into a home – offering ample space in her layout (the design of which allows for heavy customisation) for three suites, a guest room, nine bathrooms and a separate crew area with three cabins and five beds.