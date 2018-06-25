The Invictus 320 GT features a slim, streamlined profile designed by Italian Christian Grand that can be customised through the utilisation of Invictus' in-house Atelier department. One of the range’s distinguishing features is its reverse bow, which was further adjusted on the 320 GT to produce greater internal volume forward.

The layout gives the impression of a larger boat with its forward facing L-shaped dinette table that sits opposite to an ‘outdoor kitchen’ containing a fridge, ice maker, grill and basin tucked in a stand-up cabinet.

According to Invictus, the GT series include “An external fully equipped galley and a spacious cabin with private head. The unique look and the most advanced technology are the distinctive signs of the GT series”.

An extendible carbon hardtop provides shade for guests, while the large sundeck forward features headrests positioned on the deckhouse that include sound diffusers. The Italian shipyard offers a broad range of sterndrive options including diesel or petrol, single or twin, with a power output of up to 700hp.



Further details about the tender along with new projects that Christian Grande is working on will be revealed at the Cannes Yachting Festival.

The Invictus 320 GT will make a world debut at this years Cannes Yachting Festival on 13th September 2018, 17:00h, Invictus Stand, Quai Max Laubeuf Stand 316.