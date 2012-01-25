As the designer Ira Petromanolaki explains, “The first idea was to create a design with strong features that represent motion. Along the way as the idea was evolving it started to take the shape of a dynamic move. The plans follow the same direction but the primary thinking was the comfort and the flexibility of spaces design so it can cover all the needs of a client.”

The side vertical glass amidships gives the impression that separates and recombines the yacht at the same time; through this the concept of the move is full field. In order to enhance the comfort and the pleasure of the spaces the designer utilizes the sunlight, so every single space of the yacht is full of light which beautifies the atmosphere.

The living areas are located in the lower deck and the main deck which include master’s cabin, one VIP cabin and 5 double guest cabins. The lower deck is separated in three compartments. The first is the aft section with the engine room and the tender’s room & water toys. The second compartment is the guest cabins and the third i.e. the bow, comprises of the crew area. As a result these three zones can be isolated while the stairways lead in every area separately providing great autonomy and practicality.

In the main deck a spacious salon is located in the open area together with the dining room. In the aft, the owner’s suite is equipped with a walk-in closet, sitting area and owner’s office.

Using the elevator in the upper deck there are entertainment areas with the lounge salon and a gym that communicate with the sundeck area. An extra idea is that this area can be transformed in a dining room providing flexibility to the owner’s needs. “An important thing is the alternatives for a space as you can imagine it for every unique client."

Furthermore the innovative standards and the high quality succeed in providing comfort and relaxation in the outdoor spaces of the two decks. “The beauty and the comfort of a yacht trip depend on the details of the design in every existing surface.”