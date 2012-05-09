Boasting a contemporary appearance with sleek lines and strong features, the yacht contains several elements typically found in larger vessels.

It maintains a uniform and fluid style that is enhanced by the white shape on the hull that continuously follows the rest of the yacht’s lines.

The interior offers comfortable spaces providing luxurious living. The every-day zone and the accommodation zone are diversified by two decks, whilst the bridge deck is located independently on the sundeck ensuring that all areas of the yacht can be utilized to their optimum.

The two decks provide spacious outdoor areas - both shaded and unshaded – that allow different activities and uses throughout the day. A large open bar with a Jacuzzi and a large sitting area contribute to the formation of a spacious sky-lounge for relaxation.

IP.YD designer Ira Petromanolaki said: “The most pleasant area is the area that can be harmonious with the environment and provides an intimate atmosphere to the travelers. The previously mentioned qualities were applied to the design of internal and external spaces of Vento 94.”

The Vento94 Concept can accommodate up to 4 guests in 2 cabins, as well as 1 VIP-cabin, the Owner’s cabin. It can also house 4 crew including a captain’s cabin.