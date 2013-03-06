IP.YD Unveil 120m Superyacht Design

This superyacht keeps an exclusive style that allows fluidity throughout the whole vessel. The fluidity can be defined by a principal curve on the superstructure that the rest of the lines follow with continuity. The entire composition revolves around the principal curve which resembles a V shape and strengthens the stability of her form.

The drive was to create areas of relaxation which work in harmony of the environment around the guests and owners. One dominant line runs throughout the innovative design which will use high standard materials throughout.

Her interior will reflect the design of the exterior and be able to accommodate up to 30 passengers through four doubles and ten VIP cabins on the main and upper decks as well as the two separate suites on the owner’s deck that include office, dressing room and lounge, always providing intimacy and aesthetic features that contribute to the ideal spaces for the travellers.