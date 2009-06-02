The ISA 120 is a stunning example of what the world of semi-custom yachts has to offer with its streamlined design and 3 spacious decks.

The ISA 120 debuted 3 years ago and is currently being constructed in the 45,000 square foot International Shipyard in Ancona, Italy. The current fibre glass model is the 9th of the series and boasts an impressive collection of features.

The 36.5 metre ISA 120 is equipped with a new stabilization system known as Quantum Zero Speed which helps keep the speed constant during accelerated cruising, up to 36 knots which is impressive for a yacht of its size. Easy manoeuvrability comes from the 3 Mtu 16V 2000 M93 engine coupled to 2 KaMeWa hydro jets and a central booster.

The interior is spacious and well-designed, with large sea terraces decked in teak, a cockpit and flying-bridge offset against the impressive indoor lounge area and spacious cabins, all of which benefit from a flood of natural light. Owners of the ISA 120 would have an array of options for interior customization.