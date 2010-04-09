The 63m superyacht features a moon stone hull and stark white superstructure sporting sleek and aggressive lines, with a long, sloping stern.

A work of elegance and style, the ISA 630 offers a blend of technology, design and Italian craftsmanship. The yacht was designed by Andrea Vallicelli in close collaboration with ISA’s architects, taking into consideration the owner’s wish to have easy access to the sea and the chance to enjoy the open air.



The shape of the superstructure is characterized by the volume of the extended deck heads and balconies, providing shade over the wheelhouse and aft on the upper and main decks.



The large sundeck is divided in to several areas: a large pool, bar and sunbathing area are situated forward, whilst aft there is a panoramic seating area with large comfortable sofas.

The ISA 630 also offers a beach area, designed to allow owners and guests to enjoy the sea from the aft swim area. The adjoining garage also provides a wide, open space when the tenders are launched.



Inside, the 63m superyacht offers a generous interior with a wide main deck. Natural sunlight filters through the continuous main saloon window, which finishes at a large, sliding door, blending interior and outside spaces.

The yacht’s contemporary interior has been designed by Patrick Knowles Designs and offers the ultimate in relaxation, with tropical influences reflecting the owner’s wish to feel as if they are on holiday each time they board the superyacht.

Natural materials such as coconut shell and palm wood accent panels have been strategically placed throughout the yacht, with bamboo bordered floors, textured woven overhead materials and hand painted murals. These tropical influences are fused with sleek, clean joinery and contemporary furnishings.

Powered by two Caterpillar engines, the ISA 63m yacht can reach a top speed of 17 knots, with a cruising speed of 15 knots.

After outfitting and sea trials, the superyacht will be delivered to her owner for her first summer cruise a little ahead of schedule.



Click here to see images of the ISA 630 revealed in March.