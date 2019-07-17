ISA’s 65 metre classic is continuing her construction in the shipyard’s Ancona facility as she enters the next phase. The classic series, which ranges from 43 metres up to this 65 metre yacht, comes from the pen of Enrico Gobbi to create a timeless and elegant Italian design.

With a Gross Tonnage of over 1,300, the 65m Classic has plenty of space to entertain the guests that fill her six staterooms and seventh convertible cabin. The Owner can enjoy their own private full-beam suite forward on the main deck, while a full-beam beach club will no doubt be the host of many memorable moments on-board. The beach club features two drop-down side swim-platforms and a 6 metre long swimming pool located on the main deck is ideal for a few relaxing lengths with a view.

ISA is one of five Palumbo Superyachts brands, all of which have enjoyed an incredibly busy season. ISA began the year with the delivery of the 43 metre motor yacht Agora III, and have since been working on the delivery of their new Extra range as well as taking on their first Giga concept – the 100m Crossbow. Last week the shipyard announced the sale of its Super Sportivo 100 yacht, which reaches an incredible 50 knots and will be delivered in 2020.

The other Palumbo brands have been just as busy. Columbus Yachts delivered its flagship 80 metre Dragon earlier this year while most recent Palumbo acquisition, Mondomarine, have unveiled two new ranges from the renowned Italian designer Luca Dini.

The upcoming yacht shows in both Cannes and Monaco will offer the chance to see the debuts of the latest exciting Palumbo yachts. Columbus’ 80m Dragon will make her worldwide debut, along with three yachts from the Extra series; Extra 86 Fast, Extra 93 and the Extra 130 Alloy.