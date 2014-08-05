ISA Delivers 66M Granturismo 'OKTO'

Built by ISA Yachts, OKTO bears exterior design by Andrea Vallicelli, while the interior design is by the late Alberto Pinto.

Featuring a black metallic steel hull and silver metallic aluminum superstructure, OKTO is powered by twin Caterpillar 3512 C engines rated at 1765 KW @1800. She can reach a top speed of 18.5 knots and at a cruising speed of 16.5 knots, in maximum comfort.

ISA Yachts CEO, Luciano Bregola, says “This gem of a yacht is the result of the perfect collaboration of a well concerted team of experts who designed, engineered, built and delivered a distinctive yacht which will set new standards in the industry. We are all extremely proud of OKTO - Bregola continues - and wish her Owners to enjoy extensive world travels aboard such a magnificent yacht”.