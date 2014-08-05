ISA Delivers 66M Granturismo 'OKTO'
ISA has announced that the 66.40 (216 ft) metre superyacht OKTO has been successfully delivered to her Owners.
Built by ISA Yachts, OKTO bears exterior design by Andrea Vallicelli, while the interior design is by the late Alberto Pinto.
Featuring a black metallic steel hull and silver metallic aluminum superstructure, OKTO is powered by twin Caterpillar 3512 C engines rated at 1765 KW @1800. She can reach a top speed of 18.5 knots and at a cruising speed of 16.5 knots, in maximum comfort.
ISA Yachts CEO, Luciano Bregola, says “This gem of a yacht is the result of the perfect collaboration of a well concerted team of experts who designed, engineered, built and delivered a distinctive yacht which will set new standards in the industry. We are all extremely proud of OKTO - Bregola continues - and wish her Owners to enjoy extensive world travels aboard such a magnificent yacht”.