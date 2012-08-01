Her new owners took the boat from ISA moorings and launched straight into their summer holidays visiting Croatia and Montenegro.

Collaborating with ISA Yacht’s in-house naval architecture, architect Andrea Vallicelli designed Bella Anna to provide huge volumes and enhanced performance. A tri-deck displacement motor yacht with steel hull and aluminium superstructure which combines the new dynamic, streamlined and elegant outline of ISA 50m project.

The result is a modern, sporty with an elegant stern which is enriched by a versatile beach area accessed from the swim platform by two wide curved glass doors. A master cabin plus 5 guest cabins allow 12 guests to comfortably enjoy Bella Anna, cared for by 9 crew. The yacht is powered by two 2 CAT 3512C with a max power of 1230kW @ 1800rpm, capable of reaching a top speed of 16.9 knots.

The magnificent interior design of this project is signed by Francois Zuretti and, after Papi du Papi, Bella Anna is the second 50m delivered motor yacht delivered by ISA this year.