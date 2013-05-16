ISA President of Sales and Marketing, Marcello Maggi, was on hand at the celebratory cocktail party at the Bimini Boatyard Restaurant alongside brokers, press and members of the South Florida marine industry.

“I have a strong personal connection to the US and have long been aware of the importance of the American market for our yachts,” explains Maggi.

Ed Sacks, a veteran in the yachting industry, also highlighted his primary mission to aid ISA. “While ISA already has a presence in North America, my task is to increase their visibility in the US marketplace by interfacing with the brokerage community and facilitating ease of communication with the shipyard. To be clear, I am not a broker. My objective is not to sell boats, but to assist established brokers with their efforts in selling ISA construction.”

In its relatively short 12-year history, ISA has delivered 27 yachts and currently has five under construction. Whilst a typical ISA construction project will be in either fibreglass or steel and around the 30-70m range, the shipyard has also announced their interest in moving toward the 100m market.