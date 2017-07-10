Starting life in a cloud of confetti, the latest ISA 120 began its journey to the sea back in October 2016 and hails a prestigious status as the first yacht completed in the builder’s Ancona residence. Strong and sporty, her exterior curvature and indoor elegance is a true reflection of the yard’s core aesthetic.

No yacht could be more fitting to celebrate an upwards change in motion for ISA. Receiving a Millennium Yacht Design Award for her particularly spacious and rich interior design, CEO of ISA Yachts, Guiseppe Palumbo commented on the turning tides of the shipyard and the yacht launch that appears to be marking it;

“This is a first goal and we want to deem it as a good wish, and a sign of a true rebirth and transition towards a brand new course. A course which we started in a very quick time. Since its foundation in 2001, ISA Yachts has been a synonym of innovation, quality, style and excellence of “Made In Italy”.

These are the very values upon which we are building our future strategy of development, with the goal to confirm a leadership position among the top world superyacht builders.”

For those unfamiliar with the brand, ISA is a portrait of everything so well-loved in Italian style and contemporary continental yacht building, and motor yacht Clorinda; the outcome. Designed by Enrico Gobbi, her distinguishing elements range from her deep and demure colour palate, fragmented with glass, to her solarium and skylights which form a true home on the sea.

With a top speed of 33 knots, Clordina combines the opulence and space of a superyacht with the power of something small and mighty. In a nod to the sport-luxe trend in which more and more yacht owners are seeking to strike that perfect balance.

Deemed the only high performance yacht to feature large volumes, low draft, and exceptional stability at anchor, the latest from the 120 range is an exceptional piece of ISA history, which we look forward to catching sight of on her debut at the Monaco Yacht Show, later this year.