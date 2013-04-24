ISA Launch Superyacht Aziza

The owner, a repeat client of ISA, emphasised his pride of being part of the “ISA World” in a long speech which also highlighted the yard’s ability to treat customers with professionalism, accuracy and commitment.

The steel-aluminium displacement motor yacht is the 28th unit built by ISA in its 12 year history. Her exterior design, created by Andrea Vallicelli, boasts a sleek and stylish profile whilst her interior, created by ISA’s interior department, offers the ultimate luxury home on the water.

Aziza will officially be presented at the September boat shows and stands as the only launch for the ISA yard this year; however ISA currently have projects under construction in Ancona due for launch next year.