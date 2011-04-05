ISA Launch Superyacht Liberty

After successfully hitting the water at ISA’s facilities in Ancona, Italy, this new 50m motor yacht was christened Liberty by her owner on Saturday, March 19th.

Designed by Architect Andrea Vallicelli, in collaboration with ISA’s in-house naval architects, Liberty is a sophisticated displacement yacht with huge volumes, great performance and low consumption.

Liberty’s contemporary exterior style and flowing lines are emphasised by a contrast between her metallic dark grey hull and white superstructure.

The three yachts in the ISA 50m series share the same technical platform but differ in their superstructure and transom design.

Twelve guests are accommodated between a master suite on the main deck, four guest cabins on the lower deck and a VIP cabin on the upper deck with accommodation for ten crew members.

Her spacious interior styling is from the imagination of Stefania Biondo dalla Casapiccola of the BDC Interior Design & Décor studio. Her interior design is a creation inspired by the sea itself, using a ‘protagonist of the flora and fauna of the world’ as a theme in each living space. The Tortoise, the Seahorse, the Shark, the Nautili, the Shrimp, the Sea Star and Coral have all been used to style a unique feel in each area, using specific materials and styles dependent on each protagonist.

Stefania Biondo dalla Casapiccola commented, “It is as if each colour, piece of furniture, accessory and decorative element has been carefully picked with the purpose of making the marine protagonist of each cabin feel perfectly at home. Just as in life in on the sea, nothing has been left to fate.”

Powered by two MTU 12V4000 with a max power of 1,850kW at 2,000rpm, this elegantly stylish superyacht can achieve a top speed of 16.8 knots.

Liberty is scheduled for delivery in May 2011.