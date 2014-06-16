Silver Wind is a 3-deck planing composite motor yacht that uses innovative design to influence the owner and guest experience on board. Focused on elegant yet relaxed lifestyle, this stunning 43m balances light indoor areas with generous outdoor deck spaces, creating an open environment that emphasizes panoramic sea views while ensuring privacy.

Her exterior design is the work of Andrea Vallicelli which carries a bold and dramatic feel from the exterior through into the interior spaces. Strong diagonal lines run from the sundeck to the stern, mirroring the flair of the distinctive sweeping staircases.

With her 5 cabins, Silver Wind can accommodate 10 guests, who can enjoy navigation and at-anchor relaxing moments on the yacht extensive outdoor spaces, a huge sundeck and a cosy beach area with a generous swimming platform. Comfort at anchor is guaranteed by fixed fin stabilizers with electric actuators.

Interior design will be signed by the renowned Nuvolari & Lenard. Thanks her unique hybrid propulsion system developed by Siemens and ISA Yachts, Silver Wind can both run at the maximum speed of 32 knots and a cruising speed of 26 knots with a “traditional” propulsion system consisting of two marine diesel engines driving two Rolls-Royce Kamewa waterjets through reduction gear-boxes, and navigate at low speed of 8 knots with two main engines OFF; the two waterjets are powered by the two electric motors connected to the gearbox. The two diesel generators also supply power to the electric users. At electric mode, the total fuel consumption is 90 l/h for a range of 2600 nm, so extremely important for yacht transfer without guests onboard, as consumption goes from 55 l/nm at max yacht speed to 11 l/nm with electric mode on. The advantages of hybrid propulsion are countless. The large flexibility of operation modes in the first place, then, depending on the operation mode of the vessel, the main engines and generators run less hours per years and, when in operation, at higher loads.

Both lead to less required maintenance cost. What is more, the main and auxiliary diesel engines can always operate at its peak efficiency, thus reducing the specific fuel consumption and gas emission. This shall also result in a drastically lower noise level in overall yacht ambient. It is expected that at 8 knots people on board should have a feeling as to stay on a sailing yacht. Last but not least, there is a drastically improvement of the redundancy. If the generators set fails, two shaft generators will operate the electric users; if the main engines fail, the two generators can power the propellers.

A further exceptional element is her fully custom-made bridge. ISA in-house electronic department coordinates a panel of important names in the field of electronic navigation systems, such as Transas, which made the bridge concept, Team Italia, which designed the bridge console and Rolls-Royce, which provides the custom-made waterjets control system. The result is a highly technological pioneering bridge, second to no other in terms of customisation and integration, always in full compliance with safety regulation.

The ISA 140 series produces the company’s largest semi-custom superyachts of composite construction with hull and superstructure built from Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP). The composite parts of ISA 140, such as the hull, the deck, the superstructure and the accessories, have been built with vacuum assisted resin infusion (VARTM). In particular, the hull is one of the biggest one ever made on a single mould and at one go. The result is a product with superior features in terms of lightness and stiffness, compared to the boats of the same category made with traditional techniques. Silver Wind is scheduled for delivery in July 2014.