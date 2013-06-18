Billed as the only yacht to combine high performance with low consumption, the ISA 140’ boasts a unique propulsion system which allows it to hit a maximum speed of 32 knots and a cruising speed of 26 knots, whilst saving significantly on fuel consumption.

The vessel’s composite construction features a hull and superstructure built from Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP), whilst the hull, the deck, the superstructure and the accessories have all been built with vacuum assisted resin infusion (VARTM).

Other notable elements include the hull which is said to be one of the biggest ever made on a single mould in one go. The result, ISA claims, is a yacht that is superior in both lightness and stiffness compared to vessels of the same category made with traditional techniques.

The yacht’s exterior design is the work of Andrea Vallicelli and carries a bold and dramatic feel, with strong diagonal lines running from the sundeck to the stern, mirroring the flair of the distinctive sweeping staircases.

Boasting 5 cabins, the ISA 140 can accommodate 10 guests, who can enjoy the yacht’s extensive outdoor spaces, including a vast sundeck and a cosy beach area with a generous swimming platform. Meanwhile comfort at anchor is guaranteed by fixed fin stabilizers with electric actuators.

Interior design on the yacht has been performed by the renowned Nuvolari & Lenard Design.

ISA Yachts was founded in 1998 in Ancona, Italy.