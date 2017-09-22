A restyled and substantially modified version of two award-winning designs Mary Jean II and Koloha, the latest 65m project was introduced to the yard by Simon Goldsworthy of Edmiston who represented the buyer.

The cutting modern design and vision of the owner was brought together by Enrico Gobbi of Team For Design, responsible for both exterior and interior concepts of the latest project to enter build.

The yacht features a Gross Tonnage of over 1,250 GT and will have a six stateroom arrangement with a 7th convertible cabin and full beam owner’s suite located forward on the main deck, and a huge full-beam beach club aft with two side opening transom doors.

Giuseppe Palumbo, CEO of ISA Yachts, says “We are so glad that another experienced yacht Owner chose ISA to build his dream and we have no doubt that this yacht will turn heads in every marina”.

Simon Goldsworthy says “From the very first meeting with the new team at ISA it was obvious that the Palumbo Group’s new ownership of the ISA shipyard had wrought some very positive changes. With their vast experience in ship refit and strong technical bias, we soon had every confidence that they could produce a superb and high quality Superyacht for us, and this combined with their passion for the project and a straightforward negotiating style meant that the deal, while still complex as these new builds always are, was completed in a very pleasant and positive way.”

“This stunning 65 metre motoryacht is the second new build contract signed by ISA Yachts in a month. The market reaction shows that we are on the right track and remain focused to keep the momentum going” says Francesco Carbone, General Manager of ISA Yachts.

Technical Director Gianpaolo Lapenna says “The Owner was deeply involved in the design phase along with his technical team and this yacht is really “his” in every respect. We enjoyed great teamwork with the Buyer’s Broker and his technical support and their input along with the shipyard’s commitment to quality and improving the existing platform - were the keys to finalising the project both technically and design-wise”.

This new 65 meter will be built at the ISA Yachts shipyard in Ancona (Italy) with delivery scheduled in Spring 2021. The new ISA Alloy 43 meter yacht was sold earlier this month, already under construction, to be delivered in 2019.