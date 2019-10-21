ISA, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, has made use of the shipyard’s in-house technical office to look after the naval architecture of the GT series, while the design is the fruit of a formidable collaboration between Enrico Gobbi and Luca Dini.

Gobbi, responsible for the exterior, took much inspiration from sports cars in a design that features sharp and flowing lines with a streamlined look. Much of the yacht’s volume is concentrated in the aft, also borrowing from a layout familiar with a sports coupe.

8 guests can live comfortably in 4 cabins of this Luca Dini-designed interior that boasts a balanced yet contemporary style that will stand the test of time. A full-beam master cabin adds to the 4 guest cabins to offer the owner an exquisite private quarters, including a personal sunbathing area on the balcony. Naturally there is plenty of entertainment to be found on the yacht, but of particular note would be the aft swimming pool which is set to be the largest seen on a vessel of this length.

Commenting on a remarkably successful year for Palumbo Superyachts, CEO Giuseppe Palumbo said “without a doubt it is a year full of satisfaction and this rewards us for the great investment made in terms of new models, infrastructures and management.” 2019 has seen the delivery of 5 new superyachts, including the Columbus flagship 79.5M Dragon, which debuted at the Monaco Yacht Show.

Giuseppe Palumbo is excited by the 8 superyachts currently in construction at his shipyards, stating “this is synonymous of professionalism, expertise, quality and respect of deadlines. The challenges are still many but the evidence demonstrates what we are capable of designing and building.” We look forward to tracking the progress of Palumbo’s new constructions, including ISA’s 65m Classic, which recently emerged for outfitting.