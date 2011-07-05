Yacht Moments, founded in 2005, is specialized in yacht sale, brokerage, construction, management and charter. With operation offices in Puerto Portals/Mallorca, Hamburg, Munich, Sukošan and Zagreb, Yacht Moments is a premium channel for representing ISA’s high-quality superyachts.

The agreement with Yacht Moments represents a sales strengthening for ISA in the specified territories. With a highly skilled professional team, Yacht Moments is able to offer high-quality service to the most demanding owners.

“I am very satisfied about this agreement”, says Marcello Maggi, President of ISA Sales & Marketing, “I am sure that Yacht Moments is the ideal partner able to consolidate he presence of ISA in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the Balearics, offering a first quality commercial support and, most importantly, an excellent service to our clients. I wish our new sales partner an outstanding sales success.”