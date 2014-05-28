While the yacht travelled over 5,000 miles to Ancona, taking over a month, from her place of origin on the White Sea in Arkhangelsk, Russia. The contract works include completion of the technical areas, commissioning of the yacht’s systems, realization of the interior of all the guest areas and the installation of exterior furniture in aluminium and teak decks.

The interior will be realized by ISA Yachts according to the design of H2 Yacht Design who are also the designers of the exterior lines of the yacht. The interior layout features a large saloon and adjoining dining room on the main deck plus a TV lounge on the upper deck. The guests accommodations include five guest cabins and two separate Owner’s suites, one on the main deck and one on the lower deck with an hinged shell door that becomes a beautiful platform right at sea level.

“The Owner chose ISA Yachts for its ability to realize the best yacht interiors with an unrivalled quality as shown in the recent past with the award winning 60m Mary Jean II, the 63m Kolaha or the 50m Belle Anna. This capability, combined with the flexibility to include this project within the busy schedule of the shipyard, were the key factors to secure this contract” says Hein Velema, Head of Sales and Marketing of ISA Yachts.