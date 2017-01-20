This new range of models, designed by Marco Casali, furthers the heritage of ISA Yachts with a brand-new edge focussed on the sporty nature and purposeful lines with automotive styling.

The 43.60-metre 141 Super Sportivo features two different levels for life at sea, with an accent on the design of the ‘stairway to heaven’ that offers a sense of baroque Italian architecture.

The exterior spaces, offering three sun-pad areas, bathing pool, sofas and dining table are topped-off by an American bar directly connected to the cockpit.

A unique feature on this yacht is the stairway connecting the lower deck directly with the forward beach area. The stairs are below the glass bottomed bow pool, which creates a spectacular illumination for the lower deck, interrupting the corridor and transforming it into a central aesthetic piece.

The dimensions of the forward beach area, fully coverable with sun shades, allows the crew to serve dinner or breakfast - and guests - to enter this space without passing through the saloon.

The owner’s cabin, available in different customisable designs, hosts a private opening platform, creating a private direct access to the sea with a unique panorama at night thanks to the full-height sliding crystal doors.

The new ISA 141 Super Sportivo design reaches the peak of expression with fast, sleek lines, combined with classic and timeless styling. A must-see for yacht owners looking for power, pace and precision engineering.