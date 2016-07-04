After having their irrevocable offer accepted, the Palumbo Group - who recently announced the acquisition of their fifth shipyard in Tenerife - will now prepare to reopen the ISA Yachts shipyard in Ancona.

Successfully providing the go-ahead for all production and collateral activities at the ISA Yachts yard is a primary focus for the group, who is adding the ISA style to their portfolio of new-build and refit services.

Existing new-build services include a line of custom superyachts under the Columbus Yachts brand, which will now be joined by the ISA yachts Custom and Granturismo ranges.

The Palumbo Group has expanded rapidly over their 50 year history, with shipyards in Malta, Marseille, Messina, Naples, Tenerife and now Ancona.