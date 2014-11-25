The concept behind Route 66 is to emphasize the outdoor experience of a yacht without compromising the space and comfort that the owner would expect from a steel and aluminium displacement yacht. ISA Yachts stated that ‘[the] overall beauty of yachts over the years has been lost to interior space; on the contrary Route 66 offers space for owners who love the sea and like to be outside.’

Route 66 is a motor yacht with an abundance of space in relation to the total volume with lines which are sleek and graceful. The design does not achieve extra deck space by stacking the decks, there is no ‘piled-up’ effect – one layer after the other - the philosophy of the whole concept is to guarantee the owners the space and comfort they would expect.

Developed from the 65m Granturismo platform, this full displacement yacht is a 4-deck vessel with an architectural structure based on a strong contrast between the harmonious, curvaceous lines of the decks and the diamond-like geometry of the transom and sundeck. The hull shape and bow are optimized for both efficiency and comfort.

The interior layout emphasizes the osmosis between indoor and outdoor areas. The main deck saloon presents the idea of a lounge which opens to the cockpit with a unique perception of spaces. The dining room, situated forward of the salon, is filled with light coming from the full height side bulkhead windows. The enormous beach area can be easily shaped as a real sensorial SPA, as the layout easily allows a sauna, an emotional shower, an Hamman. The interior layout is completed by the 5 guest cabins plus the master suite, so that Route 66 can accommodate 12 guests.

Forward the flush deck can easily enclose a helipad with a mooring area and tender garage for 8m-rescue tender and jet skies are underneath this area. The main tender garage, however, is located starboard on the lower deck opposite to the gym.

Powered by 2 CAT engines, this 66M designed by Andrea Vallicelli, can reach 18 knots max and cruises at 16 knots. Thanks to a spectacular stern and an aggressive plum bow, this outstanding 66 meters is destined to become an icon yacht in its segment.

With naval architecture developed in-house by ISA Yachts’ expert Technical Department and an interior creation by Laura Pomponi of Luxury Projects, Route 66 is under construction and due for delivery in Spring 2017.